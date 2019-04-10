Cyclone Idai’s death toll stands at 847, thousands need food, water and shelter

BY AFRICANEWS

The devastating cost and impact of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, continues to rise as hundreds of thousands of people are in need of food, water and shelter.

As of Monday, at least 847 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

Below is an outline of the disaster, according to government and United Nations officials.

Mozambique

Cyclone Idai landed on the night of March 14 near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602 People injured: 1,641 Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682 Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares People affected: 1.85 million Confirmed cholera cases: 2,772 Confirmed cholera deaths: 5



Malawi

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje in Malawi’s south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895

Zimbabwe

On March 16 the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

People killed: 185, according to government. The U.N. migration agency puts the death toll at 259.

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

Zimbabwe on Tuesday appealed for $613 million in aid from local and foreign donors to cover food imports and help with the humanitarian crisis.

An appeal document given to reporters by the ministry of information showed the government is seeking about $300 million in aid for food while the rest would fund emergency shelters, logistics and telecommunications among other needs.