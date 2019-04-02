Cyclists off to Namibia camp

By Freeman Makopa

The trio of Komborero Bere, Albert Kirevha and Stacey Hyslop will participate at a cycling training camp organised by the International Cycling Union starting today in Namibia.

The camp is expected to run until April 16 after which they will compete in the Africa Mountain Bike championships which start on April 17.

Sixty athletes drawn from around the African continent will participate at both the training camp and the competition.

Cycling Zimbabwe president Norman Bourne said taking part at both the training camp and the championships will help local riders looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“For the Under-23 category, we have Komborero Bere for the men and Stacey Hyslop for the ladies. In the elite category we have Albert Kirevha, who will also be the team manager.

“We, at Cycling Zimbabwe, wish our athletes all the best at the competition. They have been training very hard for this event and the results will indicate their level of skill needed for the inclusion in the squad for Olympic Games in 2020,” he said.

Bourne also hailed the recently held BMX championships which saw the number of newcomers coming on board increasing.

“We recently had the BMX interprovincial championships in Bulawayo, and it was attended by about 45 riders from different parts of Zimbabwe. The riders were mostly new young riders which is a good indication that the sport is growing from the youngsters up. Due to other commitments some of the senior riders were unable to attend.”