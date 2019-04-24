Corporal punishment ends fatally for Harare family

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Four members of a Harare family were arrested over the weekend and appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court after they fatally assaulted a member of the family following a misunderstanding.

The four, Tapera Alexander Chikosha (77), his children Panashe (20) and Kudakwashe (16) and his wife Netsai Mamhare (44), appeared before Kudzai Zihove charged with murder.

The four were granted $100 bail each and were remanded to April 30. They were represented by Lucky Mauwa.

It is the State’s case that on April 12 this year in Old Highfield, the four allegedly teamed up and assaulted the deceased, Peter Chikosha.

They allegedly beat him up with fists, kicked him around and used unknown objects to assault him over an undisclosed misunderstanding.

The State submitted that the victim sustained severe injuries and was kept in the house after the assault, without being taken to the hospital.

A well-wisher then reportedly took the victim to Highfield Polyclinic for medical examination, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

This led to the arrest of the four.