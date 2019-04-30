Client steals hooker’s cash

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE man has been arrested for stealing cash and property valued at $900 from a prostitute with whom he had a quick flirtation at her home.

This came to light when Give Masuku (38), of 1093 in the Medium suburb, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded out of custody to May 10 on $100 bail.

He is represented by Tariro Tazvitya of Bere Brothers Legal Practitioners.

The complainant, Elizabeth Masuku, told the court that she is a commercial sex worker and had only engaged Masuku, with whom she shares a surname, but are not related, for short time sexual services.

Prosecutor Sesekedzai Mwayera told the court that on April 5, Give sent text messages to Elizabeth asking for sexual favours and she invited him to her house at the ZBS suburb.

After the act, he paid her $5.

The court heard that Elizabeth placed the money in her wallet, which also contained US$100 and $50 in bond notes.

She then put the wallet among her clothes in her wardrobe in the presence of Give.

The court heard that Elizabeth locked her door as the two left for a local night spot for a beer drink.

Later on, they parted ways. That same night, Elizabeth was hired by another man and they went to her house.

From a distance, she allegedly saw Give coming out of her room and she called him, but he didn’t stop.

On arrival, she found her door open and all her money and some groceries missing.

She went back to the club and confronted Give about the theft, but he allegedly became violent.

Elizabeth tried to enlist the services of other patrons to apprehend him, but they were overpowered.

She then made a police report, leading to his arrest. Nothing was recovered.