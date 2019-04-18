Clerk tampers with court records

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A RUSAPE clerk of court appeared at the Mutare Magistrate Court yesterday facing allegations of tampering with courts records.

Brit Zambara (35), who is employed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe and denied the allegations as his lawyers made frantic efforts to apply for bail.

The complainant in the matter is Manicaland provincial magistrate Sekai Chiundura.

According to the State, between 2013 and 2017, due to the shortage of manpower, Zambara was assigned additional accounting duties, which included receipting of payments by litigants.

According to the State on February 2, 2014, a motorist Michael Kunaka appeared before a Rusape magistrate facing culpable homicide charges and was ordered to pay a fine of $700 or alternatively spend 55 days in prison.

Kunaka allegedly paid the fine to the accused person, who was at the accounts desk.

Zambara reportedly did not receipt the money and used a correction fluid brand to erase Kunaka’s name from the index book and replace it with a fictious one, Maideu Chiwaka.

The accused also allegedly altered the court record book number by removing pages with court record books numbers R436 to 455/13, including that of Kunaka in order to cover up for the offence.