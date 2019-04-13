City, Bosso in search of first win

BY HENRY MHARA

HARARE City striker Martin Vengesai has acknowledged the team’s current form is unacceptable as the Harare side battles to turn-around their season with a victory when Highlanders visit Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

City has had a terrible start to the campaign, losing their opening two matches of the season.

They lost 2-0 to champions FC Platinum and then gave away a goal lead to lose 3-1 to newboys Manica Diamonds last week, in a performance that coach Mark Harrison described as “shocking and unacceptable”.

The 2014 league runners-up will be looking to stop the rot this afternoon and Vengesai is adamant that his team will improve on their current form.

Asked why things are not working for City at present, the former Mashoko High School student said: “We have not been playing well in the last two games, but I think it’s only

our mindset which is wrong at the moment. We have to tune-up our mindset for us to win the next match. The boys are ready for the game and we hope everything will change going forward.”

City have scored one goal this season and their impotence in front of goal could be the reason for their poor start this term.

But Vengesai says blaming the forwards for the team’s overall problems is wrong.

“We need to play as a team, rectify the problems that we made in the last two matches. As strikers, we have scored one goal so far, and it’s not good enough. But it’s everyone’s responsibility in the team to score goals, so to point the blame on the strikers alone is bad. We cant start to point fingers at certain individuals or certain departments and positions in the team for our current problems,. We need to be united at this moment, and pull in one direction.”

Highlanders have also had a slow start, with two draws in their opening fixtures. But Vengesai is worried of the threat posed by the Bulawayo giants, also desperate to get their first win of the season.

“We know Highlanders are quite a good side. They have collected two points so far and their coach has said he will win the third match, which is the game against us, but we want to assure him that he will get a good fight. We are ready, and I’m confident we will win the match.”

Highlanders have been handed a big boost with the return of big Zambian striker Peter Nyirenda, who missed the team’s last league match against Caps last Sunday.

Attacking midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda has also been cleared by doctors to start playing having been sidelined since January with a fractured arm. The former Bantu Rovers striker is likely to feature in the match.

Denzel Khumalo, who also missed the goalless draw against Caps is also available for Bosso

Week 3 fixtures

Today: TelOne v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields).

Tomorrow: Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Triangle United v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo)

Monday: Mushowani Stars v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Postponed: Caps United v Chapungu, Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs