Chamisa slams Byo MDC chefs over Cowdray Park loss

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday reportedly slammed the Bulawayo provincial leadership for the party’s poor showing in a recent council by-election won by Zanu PF.

Zanu PF’s Kidwell Mujuru won the ward 28 (Cowdray Park) by-election contested by 17 other candidates, where the MDC Alliance fielded two candidates due to factionalism.

Mujuru polled 1 899 votes against MDC Alliance candidates Mloyi Nomagugu and Collet Ndlovu’s combined 1 450 votes.

Chamisa warned that this would not be tolerated in future, as he breathed fire over the state of affairs in the MDC in the city, blaming leaders for indiscipline, factionalism and violence, among others.

MDC deputy spokesperson Edwin Ndlovu told Southern Eye yesterday that the province met with Chamisa, who did not hide his disdain over the state of affairs in the city.

“He condemned indiscipline in our structures, all forms of violence, confusion and intolerance resulting in needless expulsions of some members from the party. He was not happy about this since it impacts on the party’s growth in Bulawayo, particularly when looking at election statistics,” Ndlovu said.

“On Cowdray Park, our president was clear that indiscipline also contributed to the loss. He was clear that the contestants were supposed to show maturity and reach an agreement that would have seen one of them stepping aside.

“He condemned the selfishness of the candidates, and said they were supposed to put the interests of the party first before individual interests for positions. The president was clear that this kind of indiscipline prevailing in Bulawayo is a thing of the past, and that will not be tolerated.”

The MDC leader was accompanied by, among others, vice-president Welshman Ncube, organising secretary Amos Chibaya, spokesperson Jacob Mafume and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora. Chamisa’s meeting with the provincial assembly comes days before MDC Bulawayo structures hold a provincial congress.

The provincial congress is set for Saturday, where city legislators James Sithole and Phelela Masuku are reportedly eyeing the post of chairperson. The party’s congresses in other areas have been marred by violence.