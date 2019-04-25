CCTV sells out diamond-thieving guard

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A SECURITY guard at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) premises was arrested for stealing five pieces of the precious stone after he was sold out by the closed circuit television (CCTV).

Tanaka Chinefu (23) has since appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe and has pleaded guilty to the charge.

He will be sentenced today.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that Chinefu, who hails from Chinetu village in Gutu, was employed as a security guard by Securico Security Company at the ZCDC premises.

It is the State’s case that on April 10, 2019, the accused person was deployed at the XRT, a machine used in the sorting and selecting of diamonds.

His duty was to secure the diamonds.

While on duty, the accused saw five pieces of diamonds on the ground, picked them up and hid them in his trousers pockets.

The accused person was arrested by the informant Nobuhle Ncube who was on duty monitoring the CCTV.

The stolen five diamonds were recovered.