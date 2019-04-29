Caps run riot

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Caps UNITED . . . . . (2) 4

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . (0) 1

Harare giants Caps United conceded a goal for the first time this season, but the Green Machine still continued with their brilliant run, making light work of struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Gabriel Nyoni, Joel Ngodzo, Dominic Chungwa and an own goal by Takunda Muzuva gave Lloyd Chitembwe’s men their biggest victory of the new season.

Caps United remain fifth on the log standings with 10 points in four matches, having won three matches and drawn once.

However, Makepekepe have a game in hand over the top four teams on the league table.

Bulawayo Chiefs are yet to pick a point in the league so far after losing all their four matches and they have since conceded 11 goals, while they scored for the first time yesterday.

Chitembwe was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly the forwards.

“We knew that one day, we would win by four or five goals, but we didn’t think that it would come this early in the season. What makes me happy is that the goals were scored by three members of the attack. It shows that we have potent strikers,” he said after the match.

“I thought were in control in the first half, especially with the two goals. They helped to settle us because we knew that they (Bulawayo Chiefs) would be sitting deep to defend. We were organised in the first 20, 30 minutes and the boys were at another level today.”

Caps United took the lead after 11 minutes through an own goal by Muzuva.

Zhuwawu had risen the highest to meet a Valentine Ndaba corner kick, but he failed to direct his header. Luckily, the ball bounced off Muzuva and trickled into goal.

The hosts’ goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba had very little to do as the Bulawayo Chiefs posed no threat.

It was only a matter of time before Caps United doubled the lead and the moment came halfway through.

Veteran defender Method Mwanjale picked out Gabriel Nyoni with a long-range pass and the latter rounded his marker before dinking the ball over David Bizabani.

The margin could have been bigger, with Caps United missing decent chances through Nyoni, Ndaba and Zhuwawu.

The Green Machine picked up from where they left off in the first half, with Chungwa getting in on the act to finish off with a diving header after a perfect Phineas Bamusi pass six minutes into the restart.

Caps United were four goals ahead moments later, with Ngodzo blasting home from inside the box after some good work on the right by Nyoni.

Kundishora Chakanyuka and Thomas Chideu had good chances in quick succession for visitors and both fluffed them.

Musiyiwa pulled one back for the visitors in the 63rd.

He blew another golden opportunity, blazing high after coming face-to-face with Chigumba.

Ronald Chitiyo made his comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off, coming on as an 86th minute substitute.

“We gave Caps United a lot of respect in the first half, unlike last year when we did not fear any team. It’s because we have a lot of new players. The whole of the second half, we were the better side, but they were already sitting on a comfortable lead,” Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said.

Teams

Caps United: P Chigumba, V Musarurwa, V Ndaba, G Goriati, M Mwanjale, B Sarupinda, P Bamusi, J Ngodzo (K Nyamupfukudza 89’), G Nyoni (N Sianchali 70’), J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa (R Chitiyo 86’)

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, S Nyahwa, A Musiyiwa, M Mkolo, L Matizirofa, T Muzuva, T Mthimkhulu (T Chideu 31’), L Ndlela (S Sibanda 56’), B Mpofu, K Kundishora (M Majika 65’), P Sibanda