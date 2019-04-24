Byo to celebrate World Dance Day

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO Dance ‘n’ Drumming Expo (BuDE) organisers say this year the country will celebrate the World Dance Day during the annual festival to be held on April 27 at Thabiso Youth Centre in Makokoba.

World Dance Day, established in April 29 1982, aims at attracting attention to the art of dance. It is celebrated by millions of dancers around the globe and this year, BuDE will run under the theme, Kholisa —Enjoy.

Drum of Peace founder and organiser of the event, Lewis Ndlovu (pictured) told NewsDay Life & Style that the festival recognised dancers and drummers as architects of expression who spoke a common language that transcends the barriers of colour, caste and creed.

“This year, we will be celebrating the World Dance Day for the first time. Our major objective is to create a platform for economic development through tourism and many related industries. We aim to come together and interact, share and promote cultural diversity and integration,” he said.

Ndlovu said African dance occupied a central place among cultures throughout the African continent and embodied energy and a graceful beauty that flows with rhythm.

“As modern economic and political forces have wrought changes on African society, Africa Dance has also adapted, filling new needs that have arisen as many African people have migrated from the village towards cities,” he said.

“African dance is connected to Africa’s rich musical traditions expressed in African music. Dance has always been an indispensable element of life in African society, binding together communities and helping individuals to understand their roles in relation to the community.”

The festival will see Bulawayo dance groups commemorate the day through various dance genres, including traditional, contemporary, hip-hop, pansula, ballroom and belly dances.