Byo socialite debuts at Karaoke nights

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO television and radio personality Emma Nxumalo has teamed up with musician and actress Paula Paloma Ndlovu to come up with an event dubbed Ladies Night and Karaoke in a bid to promote budding creatives so they kick-start their careers.

The two will co-host the event which debuts tonight and will be held every Thursday night at BAC Leisure in Bulawayo.

Karaoke is a form of entertainment offered by bars and nightclubs in which budding singers take turns to sing popular songs over pre-recorded backing tracks or on acapella.

“We are excited about the new concept which we are spearheading at BAC. I will be co-hosting the event with Paula. It will be a night to celebrate females,” Nxumalo said.

“We will have music sessions and also karaoke sessions where attendants will be given a chance to sing popular or their favourite songs. We have lots of games, and competitions, and many prizes will be up for grabs.”

Nxumalo said the event was also meant to give budding artistes a platform.

“We have so many artistes who have kicked off their careers at karaoke nights. It’s a platform which will give birth to many talents and also resuscitate struggling careers,” she said.

On decks will be resident wheel spinner Prince Eskhosini. There will also be games and dance contests, including lots of cocktails being served on the nights.

Nxumalo is also a businesswoman, while Paloma is part of gospel group, Women of Valour, and a founder member of Crème Voices. Recently, she was the video vixen in Jah Prayzah’s music video for Dzamutsana, which was shot in rural Binga.