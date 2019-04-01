Byo mall developer shuts down public toilets

BY DUDUZILE NDLUKULWANI

TERRACOTTA, the company contracted by Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to construct Egodini Mall last week shut down public toilets used by vendors who operate along Lobengula Street, drawing the ire of residents groups.

Terracotta indicated that it would soon be demolishing all structures around Egodini Mall to pave way for construction work.

Terracotta contact centre manager Thando Moyo referred all questions to council officials.

“For all the inquiries relating to that, kindly get in touch with the city council as we had a meeting which approved the steps we are taking,” said Moyo on Thursday.

Mayor Solomon Mguni confirmed the closure of the toilets, adding that construction work commenced on March 25.

“Construction started on March 25 and those toilets are within the project area, hence planning officials went, talked to the vendors along Lobengula Street notifying them that the toilets were being shut down and the city council had made arrangements of renting them the Kings and Sons Flea market toilets,” said Mguni, adding that the use of mobile toilets was not possible.

However, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association spokesperson, Kelebone Khabo claimed that vendors were not notified about the development.

“BCC should use other mechanisms to send messages as the vendors complained that they were not informed and there is need to put temporary toilets around the area as well as more water sources,” Khabo said.

“The closure of toilets is a health risk because vendors no longer have toilets and water sources to wash their fruit, especially noting that the toilets that they have been told to use have only one water basin.”