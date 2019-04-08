Bubble bursts

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS……………(0)1

HWANGE…………….(0)2

Dynamos’ first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League home match against Hwange was determined by the two goalkeepers, one emerging the hero while the other a villain after a howler.

Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula produced excellent saves for the better part of the match, while Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani should plead guilty of awarding the last goal to the visitors which earned them the three points.

However, Dynamos displayed some brilliant performances, their passing was sublime and the talents of new signings from Cameroon, Ngahan Claude Junior nicknamed Neymar and Herve

Mbega and captain Edward Sadomba had seemed unstoppable.

However, most of Dynamos raids on Hwange goal were thwarted and suppressed by Mvula, who stole the show with several classy stops that denied the home team the victory they badly needed to build on their win against Mushowani Stars in the season opener.

The increasingly agitated figure of Dynamos assistant coach Murape Murape on the touchline as the Hwange shot stopper displayed his heroics every time their forwards were on the offensive, told its own story.

Dynamos rightback Emmanuel Jalayi, one of the outstanding performers of the afternoon forced Mvula into a save with a rasping shot on 26 minutes. The visitors however, responded with Dingani Maphosa, coming close with a speculative shot.

The home team could also have been a goal down moments later when winger Ernest Gwitima outpaced Mbega and as he charged towards goal, Jalayi came from behind to clear the ball out of danger.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe then made some substitution after the break, bringing on Tawanda Chisi in place of Mbega as he sought urgency going forward. His decision paid off on the 61st minute when Tawanda Macheke ran onto a through ball by Tinotenda Muringani to put Dynamos in the lead.

The lead, however, proved temporary as Hwange replied three minutes later through a free-kick by Eddie Ngulube and Chinani fumbled the ball which trickled into the back of the net to give the visitors an equaliser.

Hwange substitute Ncube doubled the lead four minutes later to sew up the contest.

Chigowe said he was impressed by the team’s display, but blamed his charges for lack of concentration.

“I think our performance wasn’t bad. We displayed an entertaining game, but we couldn’t get the goals and they took their chances. Hwange defended for their lives, but we then went to sleep. I don’t want to point at individuals, we will take corrective measures. We were sloppy in our defending. But it must also be understood that these players are new to playing under a huge crowd, but with time they will get used to it,” he said.

The visitors’ assistant coach Brian Njovu was pleased to beat Dynamos.

“I think we played well. It was difficult, it’s not easy playing against a big team like Dynamos, they are one of the biggest teams in the league. I thought defensively, we were solid and our strikers put pressure on the Dynamos defence and we came back from a goal down to win the match. This victory gives us confidence going forward,” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, A Maliselo (J Selemani 76’), T Muringani, J Tigere, A Mawadza, H Mbega (T Chisi 46’), M Try, E Jalay, T Macheke, E Sadomba, C Ngahan (N Katawa 83’),

Hwange: T Mvula, K Matake, N Chinyerere, F Chindungwe, G Ndlovu, E Nkulungo, A Banda, A Ndlovu, (T Ncube 64’), S Gadzikwa, E Gwitima, M Dzingai