Breaking: Dynamos appoint Sadomba interim coach

Online Reporter

THE Dynamos executive has fired the club’s head coach Lloyd “Ma Blanyo” Chigove and his assistants that include Murape Murape following a poor start to their campaign.

Dynamos lost three of the four league matches played so far. Yesterday, supporters gathered outside the stadium after their loss to lowly rated Herentials by 1 goal to nil, demanding for the head of a coach whom a lot was expected after a dismal season under Lloyd Mutasa.

The club has appointed Richard Chihoro and captain Edward Sadomba as caretaker coaches ahead of the unveiling of a substantive coach by the end of this week.