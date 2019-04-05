Bosso not worried about duo

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu says their former strikers Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali will not give them a headache when they clash with Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants host the Green Machine in the first big Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match of the season and former Bosso speedy winger Nyoni was instrumental in Caps’ first game of the season where they beat newboys Manica Diamonds 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Sianchali played the last 20 minutes after coming in for Blessing Sarupinda. There have been fears among the Bosso faithfuls that the two might sell off Highlanders secrets to Caps, but Super, who attended yesterday’s Press conference in the absence of technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, dispelled those fears.

Highlanders drew 1-1 in their first game against Black Rhinos at the same venue on Saturday.

“We have two of our players who are with Caps now. They were with us last year and game plans and strategies always change. We used those two players on different game plans and now we are using a different strategy and they will be caught unawares,” Super said.

His main worry though is the failure by his team to convert the numerous chances they create.

“We play well and create a lot of chances, but sometimes we don’t take them. We are working on scoring the chances that we create. I know we will create a lot of chances, but we need to score to win the game and defend well because we are playing an experienced team.”

Super said the Highlanders and Caps games still carry the vibe and hype of yester-year and fans should come in their numbers to watch the game.

“Always when Highlanders play Caps, it’s a big game and lots of expectations. Players themselves are self-motivated to play these games. Either side will want to emerge victorious so it’s a good game for the fans. The games always have goals so on Sunday people must expect a number of goals. The vibe is still there. I watched the game last season. On the day of the game the fans are always crazy and come in their numbers wanting their teams to win,” Super said.

Highlanders and Caps played goalless draws in Bulawayo and Harare last year.

A bumper crowd is expected for the Highlanders’ first game at home on Sunday.

Sponsors for the two teams, NetOne have offered football fans who use their One Money facility half-priced tickets to watch the game.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed this development.

“Tomorrow (today) we are running a promotion for our game with our partners NetOne and we will be running the Let’s Go 50-50 at the game. What it means is that fans that pay using the One Money facility will be able to pay half the price of the tickets,” Dube said.

Tickets for the rest of the ground will be going for $5, $10 for the wings and $20 for VIP.