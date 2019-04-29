Blackman Entertainment gets bigger, better

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

A LOCAL entertainment outfit, Blackman Entertainment, is set to host a series of shows around the country to support the arts industry.

The outfit is made up of students from Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Group founder, Nicholas Tinashe Shonhai, told NewsDay Life & Style that they had five shows lined up this year.

“We have the braai fest volume 2, which is one of our biggest events, the cancer awareness campaign, beerfest, miss winter as well as miss summer,” he said.

“The braaifest, set for Chinhoyi Caves next month, will have an international artiste as well as the fireworks display at the end of the event. The beerfest lined up for August in Gweru will have ZIMPACT, a charity organisation which raises awareness on drinking and driving. On May 2, we will host miss winter 2019 under the theme “masquerade” and miss summer, which is about cancer awareness with a pink theme since our main aim is to bring cancer awareness to every woman.

It will be held at Naisha Gardens in Harare. Hot summer is scheduled for December.”

Shonhai said the events will happen annually at different venues.

He said socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and Mike Mamombe will be the guests of honour, while music will be provided by ExQ, Bryan K and Ishan.

“We, however, need to polish up from last year’s mistakes and improve this year in our event executions and bring memories and awareness to the (cancer) issues around the country. We are hoping for a great year regardless of all the external economic issues,” he said.

The public relations and events management outfit was incorporated in 2015 and has hosted artistes such as Jah Signal, Baba Shupi, Killer T, Seh Calaz and Bazooker.