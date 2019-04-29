Binga RDC boss acquitted of criminal abuse of office

by TINASHE MUNGAZI

BINGA Rural District Council (BRDC) chief executive officer, Joshua Muzamba, has been acquitted of criminal abuse of office charges following an appeal to the High Court.

Muzamba, who was facing a criminal abuse of office charge, had applied for discharge at the close of the State case. The application was, however, dismissed by presiding provincial magistrate Livard Philemon who said the council boss had a case to answer.

This prompted Muzamba, through his lawyer, Shepherd Chamunorwa of Calderwood, Bryce Hendrie and Partners, to approach the High Court seeking a review. The High Court recently ordered that he be found not guilty and acquitted at the close of State case.

Muzamba (53) of 176 Lakeview in Binga stood accused of unprocedurally employing and promoting Lovemore Siamuyi without following council resolutions as enshrined in the local authority’s employment policy.

The State kicked off its case by calling its two key witnesses: Council chairperson, Mathias Mudenda and executive health officer, Enock Mugande.

Muzamba however, argued that the charges were politically-motivated before alleging that there were persons who wanted him removed from council.

Prosecuting, Vusimizi Mangena said on November 3, 2014 Muzamba took advantage of his position as the chief executive officer of BRDC to abuse the public office by employing Siamuyi without advertising for the vacant post and conducting interviews outside council resolutions regarding his employment.

Muzamba misrepresented to council that Siamuyi was temporarily employed as commissioned revenue collector.

On September 29, 2015 he promoted Siamuyi to the post of acting sub-office administrator without a full council resolution. The council boss went on to further promote Siamuyi unprocedurally without following a council resolution, thereby tarnishing the image and reputation of council.