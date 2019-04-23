Beitbridge man detains, sexually abuses minor

POLICE in Beitbridge are holding a man on allegations of detaining a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

By Rex Mphisa

The crime was discovered after it was noticed that the young girl was bleeding from her private parts, resulting in investigations by relatives who subsequently informed the police.

“We have such a report, but you can get more details from our Gwanda Press office,” the Officer-in-Charge at Beitbridge Urban Police Station, Chief Inspector Kenneth Mushongahande said on Sunday.

The Matabeleland South police spokesman, Chief Inspector Sibanda said he was in Bulawayo and had no information on the arrest.

But Southern Eye understands that the man, now in police custody, took the girl in his Honda Fit car and drove to a secluded place where he allegedly abused the minor.

“Relatives of the girl who had been looking for her discovered her unusual bleeding. She later revealed her ordeal and pointed to the man,” sources said.

The suspect was expected to appear in court yesterday.