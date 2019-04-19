Baby choked to death by maize grains

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/ Miriam Mangwaya

A NINE-MONTH-OLD Chivhu toddler died after he was choked by maize grains which he had picked from the ground.

The minor was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chivhu General Hospital after he allegedly picked some maize grains dropped by her mother Ellen Joe (18) and swallowed them.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and urged guardians to always monitor their children to avoid such incidences.

“I confirm the death of a nine-month-old boy, who was chocked by some grains which were dropped by his mother who was eating mealies. We urge parents or guardians to always monitor their children to avoid such incidences. It is sad that we have lost a life in such a way,” he said.

According to police, on April 12, at around 11am, Joe was with his son in the kitchen, eating green mealies. It is alleged that some of the grains fell to the ground and were picked by the deceased. It is reported that the baby began crying and had breathing difficulties. Joe allegedly opened her son’s mouth and discovered some grains on his throat. Together with her husband, they rendered first aid to the baby, but in vain. They then rushed him to Chivhu General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.