Artisanal miner shot dead in Shamva

By Simbarashe Sithole

Shamva Mine security guard Holy Zindi (42) is in hot soup after reportedly firing at and killing an artisanal miner who had trespassed into the mine in search of the precious mineral last week.

Zindi was arraigned before Bindura magistrate Madalitso Phiri for allegedly killing Granage Chere (32). He was not asked to plead to a murder charge and was remanded in custody to May 5.

The State alleges that on April 17, artisanal miners went on a rampage with explosives, assaulting and driving away miners at Shamva Gold Mine. The miners were overpowered and called for reinforcement from security guards, but the artisanal miners kept on charging, despite being warned by three gunshots fired into the air.

Zindi reportedly fired four shots on the now-deceased Chere and he died on the spot. Fearing for their lives, the other artisanal miners fled from the scene, leaving the body of their colleague lying motionless.

On Independence Day, chief security officer Moses Makonese was advised of the shooting by another guard Grain Phiri.

Makonese subsequently filed a police report at Shamva Police Station and Chere’s body was ferried to Shamva Hospital for a post-mortem. The police eventually arrested the suspect at his home around 5pm.

Samson Chamunorwa represented the State.