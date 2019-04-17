All set for JM Busha second leg

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Manicaland Athletics Board Association (MAB) has stepped up preparations for the second leg of the JM Busha 54 Triangular Series track and field athletics tournament at Mutare Boys High School this weekend.

MAB is set to host the second leg after the Bulawayo Athletics Board successfully hosted the first leg in February.

MAB secretary Taurai Gatsi told NewsDay Sport that preparations for the tournament were now at an advanced stage.

The tournament would be used as part of the selection process of a team to represent the country in a continental meet in due course.

“We have stepped up preparations to host the JM Busha 54 Triangular Series second leg. The dates have already been confirmed (April 20) at Mutare Boys High,”

he said. “We are expecting athletes from around the country to come in their numbers and participate in the tournament. We have a brilliant technical team which is ready to assist athletes in their races. The tournament will be used to select athletes that will represent the country at a continental meet.”

Bussinessman Joseph Makamba’s Busha company poured in $10 000 to sponsor the three legs with the third one pencilled for Harare on a date yet to be announced.

Athletes will take part in 10 events namely 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 1 500m, 5 000m, long jump, javelin, high jump and 4x100m relay.

Veteran athlete Patience Murowe dominated the long distances in the first leg in Bulawayo after winning the 5 000m and 1 500m categories.