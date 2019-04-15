A tornado destroyed the only fire department in a Mississippi community

(CNN) The only volunteer fire department in Hamilton, a small community in Monroe County, Mississippi, was destroyed in this weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

The tornado hit Monroe County on Saturday night, said CNN meteorologist Gene Norman. It was one of about six tornadoes to hit the state this weekend. One person in Monroe was killed and 10 people were injured.

This weekend’s massive storm system ravaged areas from Texas to Mississippi. Seven people died because of the severe weather, including the person in Mississippi, four people in Texas and two in Louisiana.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency Sunday for areas affected by the severe weather.

A tornado destroyed the Hamilton, Mississippi, Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.

A photo of the destroyed fire station shows debris strewn all over and trucks standing in place underneath.