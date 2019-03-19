Zvimba RDC CEO trial fails to kick off

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of Zvimba District Rural Council chief executive officer Peter Hlohla and former town planner Takura Mabaya, who are being accused of fraud and criminal abuse of office, failed to kick off yesterday due to their lawyer’s commitment at the High Court.

The two, who appeared before Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande, are accused of illegally allocating land for residential stands in Mt Hampden.

Hlohla (40) and former physical planner, Takura Mabaya (34) are both represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, who sought postponement in absentia through fellow lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni, saying he will be free on April 1.

Makwande then postponed the trial to April 1.

George Manokore appeared for the State.