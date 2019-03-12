ZKU hosts Japanese Ambassador Karate Cup

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Zimbabwe Karate Union hosted the Japanese Ambassador Cup in Harare at the weekend.

Winners in the semi-contact category booked places in the team that will represent the country at the Africa Games in Morocco later this year.

Japanese ambassador Toshiyiku Iwado hailed ZKU for organising this tournament.

“I am happy and would like to thank the Zimbabwe Karate Union for organising this event. For the first time, karate will have equal women and men events in the Tokyo karate tournament, this will add an exciting moment,” he said.

The Japanese Ambassador Cup attracted several athletes from Gweru, Bulawayo, Kwekwe and Harare.

There were 62 athletes, where 15 of them were female.

They competed in the kamate and kata in different weight categories, including 75kg, 68kg, 61kg and 55 kg.

The tournament featured, among other top athletes, David Dube of Kai Kai Karate academy.

Some of the winners at the weekend include Tendai Paive, who came first in the 75kg men’s category.

Zimbabwe Karare Union director Kumbirai Musamani said they were working hard to introduce the sport in more schools.

“We are working hard to introduce karate in primary schools, high schools and colleges. We are also supporting and absorbing a number of females,” he said.

“We already have equipment and proper training facilities, so we are encouraging ladies to join so that they can be able to defend themselves.”

Zimbabwe will be looking at karate ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games next year as a potential source of medals.

Tournament results

Male 75kgs kamite

1. Tendai Paive

2. Fortune Nyabanga

3. James Magwajo

Female 68kg kemite

1. Nicole Musarira

2. Rutendo Mherekumombe

3. Joice Rukando

Men Kata

1. Branco Manyathala

2. Zibusiso Mahoiswa

3. Harsley Mapanzure

Female 55kg

1. Alexandra Mandengenda

2. Tinashe Munemo

3. Erna Ngara

Male 67kg

1. Tadiwa Mutambanengwe

2. Sodwin Munyoro

3. Kundai Kerende

Female U61kg

1. Primrose Kelly Bobo

2. Chipo Sakala

3. Tsitsi Mutsau

Female kata

1. Primrose Kelly Bobo

2. Alexandra Mandengenda

3. Bethel Joseph

Male 75kg

1. Dean Ramsey

2. Keagon Moonsamy

3. Takudzwa Tandi