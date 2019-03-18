Zimuto for Mpofu’s album launch

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NETHERLANDS-BASED Zimbabwean songstress Vimbai Zimuto (pictured), who is trending for splashing her nude pictures on social media, will be back home as part of the supporting acts when Jazz crooner and Green ambassador Dereck Mpofu launches his fourth 13-track album, Godobori 2.0, at Theatre in the Park in Harare this Saturday.

The Mono Mukundu-produced album features Wiyaala from Ghana and local female artiste-cum-comedian Fellistas “Mai Titi” Murata Edwards, Rachel J and United Kingdom-based Mr Lorraine.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, Mpofu confirmed the presence of Zimuto at the launch, adding that preparations were at an advanced stage.

“Vimbai is an artiste that is why she will be part of guest singers, among others Pah Chihera, Mzimba The Chairman and Mai Titi, who are also coming to support me at the launch of my album,” he said.

“The album Godobori 2.0 is my new baby and I am excited that during sampling some of the songs, the response was overwhelming. I am motivated about all the collaborations, especially with the Ghanaian Wiyaala who brought in a new dimension to the track Imali.”

Songs on the album are Ngithande, featuring Mai Titi; Imali, featuring Wiyaala from Ghana, Njiva, a collaboration with Rachel J; Magetsi, featuring Mr Lorraine from the United Kingdom and Kumachonyonyo, produced by Pandaliser, as well as Ancestor, Husiku Hutatu, Imagine, Godobori, Mweya wechiZimba, Kuzvifonera and Wakanaka.

Mpofu said some of the songs on the album speak to zero tolerance on littering, and have been influenced by the national clean-up campaign initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year.