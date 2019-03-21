Zim hosts Afro-Sino exhibition

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is set to host the second edition of the Belt and Road Afro-Sino Art Exhibition and Forum from April 28 to May 6. Over 10 countries are expected to camp in Harare for the 10-day event.

The inaugural exhibition was held last year in Beijing, where six countries, including hosts China, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe participated.

NACZ executive director Nicholas Moyo (pictured) told NewsDay Life & Style that a number of cultural activities were lined up for the Afro-Sino Art Exchange Association’s brainchild, Belt and Road, aimed at enhancing world connectivity while also embracing business co-operation.

“In June 2018, a Chinese delegation visited Zimbabwe and in a meeting with NACZ, an agreement was reached to include the country in the first Belt and Road Art Exhibition, which was held in China. When we met in China planning for the second edition of the art exchange, Zimbabwe was selected to host the prestigious event, which was to increase the number of participating nations to 10,” he said.

“The massive exhibition will be mounted in Harare alongside a number of other cultural activities co-ordinated by NACZ.”

During the exchange programme, activities such as art exhibitions, art forums, tours, visits and exchange dinners will make up the event.