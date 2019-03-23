Zim cricket casts net wide

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Zimbabwe cricket selectors have cast the net wide after naming a 27-member squad which contains three uncapped players to prepare for their limited overs series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The Chevrons host the UAE in four one-day international (ODI) matches scheduled for April 10, 12, 14 and 16 at Harare Sports Club.

The uncapped trio of 20-year-old Eagles spinner Tony Munyonga as well as Ainsley Ndlovu (23), who starred for Tuskers in the just ended T20 championship with five wickets in six matches and batsman Charles Kunje (24) edged closer to making their debut for Zimbabwe after winning places in the provisional squad.

However, the squad is expected to be trimmed down ahead of the tie.

Conspicuous by his absence from the provisional squad is Wellington Musakadza, who was impressive with the ball during the Pro50 and T20 championship.

With 17 ODI caps under his belt, Masakadza was one of the key bowlers when Zimbabwe toured Bangladesh late last year.

Another promising player missing on the list is Tarisai Musakanda, who last featured for the Zimbabwe team in ODIs against Pakistan in July last year.

Musakanda has since been struggling for form on the domestic scene.

Veteran Elton Chigumbura, is also a surprise inclusion considering that he has continued to struggle for form on the domestic scene

There are no other surprise picks or exclusions in the squad with former captain Brendan Taylor also making the list signalling that he is expected to have fully recovered for the tour after a muscle injury he suffered during the Pakistan Super League.

Spin bowler Natsai Mushangwe, also neared his return to international duty having last played for Zimbabwe in test match against Bangladesh.

Eagle opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (23) was rewarded for sterling performance during the Pro50 championship, helping Eagles win the title early this month.

After UAE, Zimbabwe is set to tour the Netherlands for two ODIs pencilled in for June 19 and 21 and two Twenty20 international (T20) matches set for June 23 and 25.

The team will proceed to Ireland where they will play three ODI matches and as many T20I games between July 1 and 14.

Squad

Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Brian Chari, Solomon Mire, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tymcen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richmond Mutumbami, Charles Kunje, Natsai Mushangwe, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Roy Kaia, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga.