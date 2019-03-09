Zhombe gold turf war ends in tragedy

BY Stephen Chadenga

Police have launched a manhunt for eight Zhombe gold panners who stabbed two fellow miners leaving one dead and another battling for his life following a fight over a gold claim.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said the suspects led by Denis Moyo and his brothers were on a revenge mission over mining at an undisclosed mine when they attacked the rival group leaving Leo Ncube dead and his colleague Prince Makonza seriously injured.

“The incident occurred at Bob’s Business Centre in Zhombe. The gang, led by Moyo, arrived at the business centre and found Ncube and his friend Makonza drinking beer in a bar,” he said.

“Upon entering the bar the suspects allegedly started assaulting the patrons indiscriminately with empty beer bottles hitting Prince on the head and stabbing him with knives several times all over the body.”

Goko added that Ncube ran out of the bar to his car, but the suspects caught up with him and stabbed him all over the body in front of his younger brother.

“The suspects disappeared into the darkness. The police are appealing to members of the public, who might have information that may lead to the arrest of Denis and his brothers Mncedisi, Descent, Mthabisi all of Village 17, Chief Gwesela, Zhombe and their four other accomplices to make a report to any nearest police station or make use of the suggestion boxes nearer to them,” he said.

Goko appealed to members of the public, particularly artisanal miners, to desist from using violence in solving disputes.