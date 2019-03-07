Zanu PF Mash West meets over social media abuse

By Rex Mphisa

THE ruling Zanu PF Mashonaland West province has called for a meeting with WhatsApp administrators within its ranks to discuss what it called “rampant and gross social media abuse” in that province.

The alleged social media abuse by party members was directed at the leadership, provincial youth leader Vengai Musengi said in the letter inviting the administrators for a March 9 meeting.

“We have noted with concern the rampant and gross social media abuse in Mashonaland West Zanu PF structures where party members are disrespecting and vilifying leaders through politics of patronage.

“Disciplinary measures will be taken against those found on the wrong side of the law,” Musengi said in a letter dated March 5, 2019 that went viral on social media yesterday.

The letter calls on members to use social media to build and not destroy the party.

Musengi said the Mashonaland West Zanu PF WhatsApp administrators meeting, the first of its kind, would be held at their provincial headquarters in Chinhoyi.