Why leaders fail

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

When leaders fail, everything falls. In a company, its success is hinged on the leader. The level and quality of success or failure in every country is a reflection of its leadership. Africa is seated on diamond acres, but I wonder what its leaders are doing with those fields of diamonds?

Never lean on, but learn from the past

Leaders should learn from their past. They should not stay in the past but derive lessons from the past. The past carries positive answers of success, but leaders should at times not use past successes to build future success. Secondly, what did not work in your past will not work in the future. Peter Drucker once said: “There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.” As a country, we gained independence in 1980, and there are great lessons we have about our past.

See before it hits you

Change will come and it brings with it a new set of rules. It is the leader that must be able to see that change before it changes things. Change brings with it challenges and problems. Arnold Glasgow said: “One of the true tests of leadership is the ability to recognise a problem before it becomes an emergency. “

Leaders should bring more to the party

Most leaders bring their skill and expertise only. That is not enough to make them reach their peak performance. “Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.” said Ralph Waldo Emerson. Most leaders know what is expected of them, but don’t do more.

The veil of ignorance

Some leaders don’t know why they are in leadership. Some think leadership is a position, They don’t know who they are leading and why they are leading. They fail to understand those they lead. Leadership is influence.

If you don’t know your goal, you will not score

If you ask leaders for their goal, most of them have none. Their main agenda is to be at the top and enjoy being bosses. I love what Carl Sandberg said: “Nothing happens unless (it becomes)first a dream.” The worst leader is the one with no idea as to what they want to achieve.

Lack of thinking.

Every organisation is an embodiment of its total thoughts. The difference between being average and successful is the ability to think. Imagination is everything. Leaders fail because they first fail on thinking better ideas. The world is driven and controlled by ideas, but most importantly by executed ideas.

Leaders who don’t want to think will be tossed around by other people’s ideas.

Not delegating power

Power is both good and bad. Good in the sense that if its in the hands of a person who positively uses it, it achieves more. If it’s bad hands it brings disaster.

When power is in the hands, of a bad leader, it turns out to become dictatorship, autocracy, kleptocracy and despotism. So leaders must master positive power and give it to others. Once again, Drucker said: “No executive has ever suffered because his subordinates were strong and effective.”

Parting Point: Leadership is the pivot of success. If leaders fail, every part of the system is affected. For the leader to lead effectively, they must be involved in continuous learning. A failed State is a reflection of failed leadership.

So you might be asking: What can I do to be an effective leader? We get great lessons from an eagle. An eagle flies at high altitude and associates with like-minded birds. Secondly, the eagle is able to see from a distance. This brings us to vision.

As a leader, clearly craft a vision and share it with others.

An eagle does not feed on dead things. Begin to feed your mind with relevant and updated information.