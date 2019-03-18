Warriors forwards in fine fettle

BY Kevin Mapasure

Warriors forwards go into their preparations for the crucial Group G Confederation of African Football (Caf) Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at the back of fine performances for their respective clubs.

Zimbabwe host Congo at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in a match where they only need to avoid defeat for them to qualify for the finals that will be staged in Egypt between June and July this year.

Forwards Tino Kadewere, who is based in France as well as the South Africa-based trio of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khama Billiat and Talent Chawapiwa, were all on target for their teams over the weekend and will be looking to take that scoring form to international duty.

Kadewere scored one and created the other for his France League 2 side Le Harve on Friday night, in their 3-1 win over Ajaccio.

Two weeks ago, he was also on target in their drawn match against Metz and has so far scored six goals for the side.

Kadewere struggled in the Warriors’ last match against Liberia and will be looking to put that bad experience behind him as he looks to lead Zimbabwe’s attack-line.

Billiat, who has encountered criticism for perceived lack of form at Kaizer Chiefs, scored a goal that could contend for the goal of the season in their 1-1 draw against Supersport.

The former Sundowns forward drove into the opposition half and thrashed a beauty from outside the box.

Chawapihwa also scored a good long range strike for his team AmaZulu, but his side still went down 4-1 against Free State Stars.

Dzvukamanja inspired Wits to a 4-2 win over Ronald Pfumbidzayi’s Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday.

Dzvukamanja scored a brace in the match, making up for some missed opportunities earlier, scoring his first goal a minute from time before ensuring maximum points with another strike later on.

Orlando Pirates attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi has also returned to form, which has seen him start to play more regularly for his club.

He will be looking to win a place in the starting line-up for Sunday and this presents the technical team led by Sunday Chidzambga with the “wonderful” problem of having a lot of options.

Captain Knowledge Musona will be expected to lead from the front despite his problems at club level, where he struggled for game time at Anderlecht before a loan move to Lokeren.

The players were expected to start grouping yesterday as training is set to begin today.

Squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Petros Mhari

Defenders: Marshal Munetsi, Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Godknows Murwira

Midfielders: Butholezwe Ncube, Marvelous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Richard Hachiro, Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Talent Chawapiwa, Kelvin Lunga, Leeroy Mavhunga

Strikers: Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere, Knox Mutizwa, Abbas Amidu, Evans Rusike, Admiral Muskwe