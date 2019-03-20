Waller quits cricket

BY Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe cricketer Malcolm Waller has retired to venture into business, NewsDay Sport has been informed.

While Waller was unreachable yesterday, a reliable Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) source confirmed social media reports that Waller had ended his affair with the game and gone into farming.

Waller endured an international career that was mired with frustrations of constantly getting dropped from the national team.

The 34-year-old all-rounder played 14 Tests for Zimbabwe, where he scored 577 runs, with a best single innings score of 72 not out after making his debut in 2011 against New Zealand.

He played more one-day internationals (ODIs), winning 79 caps to score 1 259 runs with narrowly missing on a century in his highest score of 99 not out.

His last ODI for Zimbabwe came against Afghanistan last year and he was part of the squad that played in the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers staged in Bulawayo and Harare.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the finals after they lost their last match against United Arab Emirates.

ZC’s acting managing director Givemore Makoni yesterday said he wasn’t aware of Waller’s retirement because it had not been communicated to the organisation.

“I am not aware of his retirement. We no longer had a contract with him. If he had a contract, he would have been compelled to communicate with ZC, so in this case, he would be the best person to speak with.”

Waller had a brush with ZC last year after the organisation cancelled his contract, forcing the player to take the organisation to the Labour Court.

After he lost his contract with ZC, Waller played briefly for Rhinos before he disappeared off the scene.