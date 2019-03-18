Volleyball teams seek funding

By Freeman Makopa

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) is battling to secure funds to send the men’s and women’s Under-21 teams to the Beach Volleyball Continental Africa Nations Cup (CAN) set for Egypt next month.

The tournament will be used as part of the World Cup qualifiers.

The tournament is scheduled to run from April 3 to 10, where only top four countries will qualify for the Volleyball U21 World Championships.

ZVA president Ringisai Mapondera said his organisation was racing against time ahead of the tournament and was seeking around $8 000 for travel tickets.

“The CAN Under-21 Beach Volleyball World qualifiers are upon us. Our stars played well at the zonal qualifiers and secured a slot at the world qualifiers. We will fight till the last minute to secure funds for the team to travel for the championships,” he said.

“We are looking for at least

$8 000 for tickets so that our team will go and represent the nation. We need to support these youngsters as they have shown that they have what it takes to be successful.”

Mapondera said they were eyeing qualification to the World Cup.

“The male duo of Tinaishe Ndavazoicheva (Churchill Boys High School) and Terrence Chapidzinga (Harare Polytechnic) and the women’s team of Rosemary Ncube and Mazvita Tafirenyika (both from Msengezi High School) are looking forward to raising the flag of the nation high again just as they did in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the men’s and women’s Beach Volleyball U21 World Championships will be hosted by Thailand from June 19 to 23.