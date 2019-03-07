Upcoming musician drops debut album

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

UPCOMING Afro-jazz artiste Bernard Betera recently released a seven-track album titled Bukira.

Betera, who fronts the seven-member outfit The Inheritors, said he ventured into the music industry in 2017 and released a string of singles that he later compiled into his debut album.

Betera told NewsDay Life & Style that he grew up with the passion to sing and was inspired by the late music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, and had hoped to collaborate with the master of song, but death struck before the realisation of that dream.

“I have always loved singing. When I was growing up, the late Oliver Mtukudzi inspired me and it was through his music that I grew to love jazz. It was my dream to have a collaboration with such a superstar,” he said.

“The title track talks about the hardships of life, Kurera talks about men who refuse to take responsibility and neglect their children and Sendisina is about long-distance relationships.”

Betera said he worked with renowned producer Munya Vially on the song Mutoro, which is centred on problems faced by the young generation. He also worked with Simbarashe Mambanda, a pastor with Christ Faith Mission (CFM) on Kutenda.

The other tracks were produced by Ngoni Gwasira.

“People are responding very well, it’s only a matter of time. We have to take a good and big marketing strategy to have a better coverage. I have done a number of shows and the turnout was very great,” he said.