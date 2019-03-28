Tuku left huge void: Selmor

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SONGBIRD Selmor Mutukudzi yesterday said her late father, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, left a big void in the music industry that she was unable to fill, given the music superstar’s iconic status, adding she would play her role in keeping his music legacy alive.

Selmor, who has been touted as heir to the “Tuku Music” throne, was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s concert themed Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends – Tuku Music Lives On where she will share the stage with several other musicians at Andy Miller Hall at Harare Showgrounds.

“I am going to do my best to make sure it is going to be a success. We are rehearsing till late to do all the favourite songs that people love. In as much as I am in music, I will never replace or fill into my father’s shoes; he was a giant in the industry,” she said.

“All I am doing now is to make sure we remember him; how he used to sing, how he used to perform and how he brought joy to people’s lives and touched people’s hearts.”

Selmor said the show was “very special” for her and wished her father was still around as she wanted “to make him proud on that night”.

Selmor said she was humbled by the support she had received from promoters, including Josh Hozheri.

“I want to thank him (Hozheri) for believing in me before everyone else. He started promoting me way back giving me some slots at his Jazz 105. I thank him so much for doing this for me,” she said, adding that a number of corporates had also thrown their weight behind her.

She expressed gratitude to Black Spirits members Piki Kasamba and Never Mpofu for agreeing to be part of the concert.

Hozheri, who organised the show, said he was stirred to do so in order to bring artistes that have never been on a bigger stage into the limelight.

“I have always believed that I have to promote those that are known and those who have not created the chain demand, that is why I am confident that this Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends gig also featuring the original Black Spirits who have agreed to be the shoulder we really want to lean on will be a success,” he said.

He appealed to fans to come in their numbers to the concert where Selmor will share the stage with other artistes, including Sulumani Chimbetu, Sasha, Andy Muridzo, Jah Signal, Steve Makoni and Jah Seed.