Tsholotsho RDC seeks trophy hunters

BY SILAS NKALA

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council is seeking registered safari companies to partner it in trophy hunting in the North Concessions beginning next month.

In a tender notice flighted yesterday, Tsholotsho RDC, which borders Hwange National Parks, revealed that it has a substantial number of trophy animals.

“Tsholotsho RDC is seeking a partner in carrying out trophy hunting in its Tsholotsho North Concession starting from April. Tenders are, therefore, invited from registered safari companies who wish to partner with Tsholotsho RDC,” the tender notice read.

“The current quota has substantial number of trophy elephant bulls, leopards and buffalos, plus various plains game. The area has enjoyed good trophy quality because of its close proximity to Hwange National Park.”

The local authority said interested safari companies should collect tender documents upon payment of a non-refundable US$2 000 fee.

“The following should accompany the tender, trophy fee offer per elephant bull, concession fees offer, daily rates, social responsibility to the community within the concession area, other offers to council, detailed wildlife conservation strategy, certified copy of tour operator’s licence, certified copy of professional hunter’s licence, proof of registration with Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, cash projections for five years and bank statements for the past 24 months,” the tender notice read.

The local authority indicated that other soft skin game prices shall be negotiated with the successful tender which will be open to the public on April 4.

Tsholotsho RDC is currently battling increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict.

Villagers in Tsholotsho, since the beginning of this year, have been calling on Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to deal with marauding hyenas and lions that are preying on their livestock.

Villagers from ward 2, 3, 4 and 9 said they had been driven into poverty as the wild animals have depleted their herds.

Tsholotsho RDC chairperson Esau Siwela recently said about 89 cattle and 82 goats were killed in the past two months.