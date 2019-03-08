Tricky J remixes Special Meat

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

UPCOMING hip-hop artiste Julius Tonderai Mbewe, who goes by the moniker Tricky J, has released a new single, which is a remix of the popular Special Meat by Calisto Nyamhute.

The song first hit the airwaves in 2000 and has now found its way back in the groove with a hip-hop feel courtesy of Tricky J.

Tricky J told NewsDay Life & Style that he preferred to work with fellow local artistes to showcase his talent to the world.

“The song Special Meat is a remix of the classic Zimbabwean smash hit by Calisto ‘The Bullet’ Nyamhute. I chose to redo the song because I remember it from my childhood days and it was very catchy. This is another reason why I prefer to do renditions of songs by local artistes than foreign ones because we get to expose our culture and our music out there,” he said.

“My fans love it and on this project, the response has been crazy. Everyday someone is discovering it and I believe this will be one of the best songs out of Zimbabwe this year.”

Tricky J said he featured hip-hop superstar Tehn Diamond and GT beats, who is based in South Africa, as well as Njabaz Beats.

“The song is very unique as it fuses hip-hop, sungura and dancehall, a first of its kind. I am going to be having the video shoot next month,” he said.

Tricky J joined the music industry in 2011 and has released five singles, with Tambisa topping the charts as its video went viral, bagging him an award.

In May last year, he recorded a song called Get Set, which featured Lady Bee and won the Best Collabo Award at the 2019 Changamire Hip-Hop Awards.