Top rapper Ti Gonzi battling for life

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

AWARD-WINNING rapper Tinashe “Ti Gonzi” Gonzara is battling for life in a Harare hospital following an attack by robbers on Tuesday evening.

Gonzara was reportedly lured into a taxi by his assailants who later attacked him and left him for dead in Highfield, Harare. He was discovered by passers-by on Wednesday morning.

Fellow musician Ishan, real name Isheanesu Chigagura, who recently collaborated with him in the song Kure, took to Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Without @tigonzi, there is no #KURE or these 200K views that we are celebrating right now. On all these interviews I have made, it is clear that @tigonzi came into the studio and I played him the beat with other lyrics that were not even #Kure; some love song (sic),” he said.

“He is the one that put me up… Speedy recovery to you, God be in charge and bring peace to your family. We need some #KURETOUR and it only makes sense you being around, big Bro. I pray that the law takes its course on those that are responsible (sic).”

Although details were still sketchy by the time of going to print yesterday, it is believed that Gonzara was stabbed repeatedly.

Many artistes and fans took to social media with messages of comfort and solidarity.

“May God be with you star. Ndarwadziwa. You gonna be okay,” posted Terry Afrika.

Music analyst Plot Mhako also weighed in: “Pray for Ti Gonzi. He was mugged and stabbed last night. #HipHop.”