Top five spa hotels in Vic Falls

FOR an alternate holiday, a trip to Victoria Falls could be your perfect choice. With plenty of hotels offering the chance to see African Wildlife from the comfort of your room and the knowledge that you don’t need to worry about applying for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, Victoria Falls is an idyllic and ever-interesting place to visit. But just because you’re surrounded by African wildlife, doesn’t mean you can’t relax.

Here are five of the best spa hotels in Victoria Falls for you to relax in during your stay.

Victoria Falls River Lodge

The Victoria Falls River Lodge is nestled comfortably in the banks of the Zambezi River. The luxury tents are built on raised decks, sheltered by thatched rooves and decorated to match their surroundings with a luxurious edge to give you that extra feeling of comfort and luxury when it comes to staying at this hotel.

The larger-than-king-size beds make for plenty of room and with a comfortable sitting area, indoor and outdoor showers and a plunge pool in just the right place to watch the hippos wallow, this hotel is perfect for an experience deep in Victoria Falls.

The Toa spa that is part of the lodge utilizes the all-natural Africology ‘Toa’ range of products. Enjoy the range while getting the best treatments for that extra bit of relaxation during your break.

The Victoria Falls Hotel

The Victoria Falls Hotel is the best hotel in all of the area to get the perfect view of the Victoria Falls. Originally built to accommodate workers on the Cape-to-Cairo railway, the hotel is not only luxurious, but has a history too. This idyllic, luxurious hotel comes equipped with a beauty spa.

Relax your muscles after a day exploring the Victoria Falls, or upon arrival after your flight in the quaint little spa. With a range of Clarins beauty products and the option to have an indoor, or poolside treatment, even this small spa offers you a range of options for your ultimate relaxation.

Elephant Hills Resort

The Elephant Hills Resort overlooks the Zambezi River only 4km away from Victoria Falls. This prime location gives you the opportunity to relax in complete comfort and luxury, all while still getting the full experience of African wildlife.

With 276 rooms, there is plenty of space, and with each room having a balcony you can enjoy the fantastic views of the area and the animals grazing past from the comfort of your room.

With spa facilities, and a Hairdressing and Beauty salon, you can be sure for the ultimate pamper break in the midst of the stunning African Wildlife.

The Kingdom at Victoria Falls

The Kingdom hotel has the feel of a lost civilisation, throwing you straight into an atmosphere unlike any other in Victoria Falls.

The domes, pillars and bridges over the water features of the hotel resemble the style of the Great Zimbabwe, the capital of the ancient Shona Kingdom.

This hotel offers an affordable yet still plenty luxurious place to stay during your trip, and with the Safari Health and Beauty Spa to boot, you can experience spa treatments using Clarins products, or even stop by for a haircut.

A’Zambezi River Lodge

Situated right by the Zambezi River, the air-conditioned, well decorated rooms make for the perfect place to stay while you visit the Victoria Falls.

With excellent staff always on hand, stunning views from every part of the hotel, and plenty of services to enjoy from Laundry to Room service, this hotel ticks all the right boxed.

The spa at the hotel is affordable and makes for the perfect place to relax and unwind on the days you don’t spend exploring the surrounding African wild.

