Tjukutja Season 2 bigger, better

BY SINDISO DUBE

WEEKLY dance show Tjukutja Kasi to Kasi producer Tafadzwa Dube has spoken highly of the show’s Season 2, set for screening this week on ZBC TV after a successful first-run a few weeks ago.

Tjukutja, which loosely means “just dance”, completed 13 episodes that were recorded in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs.

“We completed the first season which had 13 episodes, and now we are ready for Season 2, which starts next week. We shot the first season across Bulawayo; with the second season we are stretching further to areas in the southern region like Gwanda, Tsholotsho, Plumtree, Esigodini and Nkayi, among others,” Dube said.

“We promise a bigger and better season of Tjukutja. We believe there is so much artistry and talent in theses rural and remote areas that need to be unearthed, hence we are going deep into those areas.”

Winners of each episode in Season 1 battled it out in the final episode in which organisers picked an overall winner.

“We had a fruitful season filled with fun, learning and also unearthing new talent. We discovered so much talent from the contestants who took part throughout the race. The show has helped many to kick-start their music careers. We gave them a platform to start their careers with the help of our production crew and also from our guest artistes who perform at the start or end of the show,” Dube said.

“The show also managed to keep the youths, mostly unemployed, off the streets and away from bad habits like drug and alcohol abuse, meaning it’s not just the participants who benefitted, but also the whole society won.”