Tick-borne diseases wreak havoc in Mash Central

By Simbarashe Sithole

Tick-borne diseases are wreaking havoc in Mashonaland Central province’s five districts, with farmers lamenting the continuous loss of livestock.

Provincial veterinary officer Wiltmore Chikurunhe confirmed the outbreak.

“I can confirm that the province has had a fair share of tick-borne disease outbreaks, particularly theileriosis. Cattle deaths have been reported in Mt Darwin, Bindura, and Muzarabani (Centenary), Shamva and Mazowe districts,” he said.

The veterinary department is busy conducting awareness campaigns in the affected districts.

“Farmers are encouraged to complement government efforts by ensuring that they dip their cattle every week as this is the only way to contain the outbreak.

Some farms have been placed under quarantine due to disease outbreak and therefore cattle movements are only permissible under valid veterinary permits,” Chikurunhe said.

He said the veterinary department was working tirelessly in providing dipping chemicals, which was not always available.