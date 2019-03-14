Sweet Mobby takes on Gqom music

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

BULAWAYO-based multi-talented entertainer Moreblessings “Sweet Mobby” Khumalo has taken up Gqom music after a stint as a wheel-spinner, NewsDay Life & Style can reveal.

Gqom music is a fusion of fashion trends, house music, hip-hop and kwaito.

Khumalo, who entered showbiz in 2016 as a DJ, said she wanted to make a mark in the male-dominated cutthroat territory.

She has since dropped two tracks — Ben 10, accompanied by a video and Issa Gqom — which she said were doing well on radio.

“It’s not easy, but with hard work and serious commitment, I will reap rewards in my journey of apparently joining the band wagon of popularising Gqom in Zimbabwe,” said the seasoned dancer, who has also featured on Sandra Ndebele and Mzoe 7’s videos.

Having worked with the likes of leeknotic Mambo Skaiva in Bulawayo and Jaydot from Harare, Khumalo believes she has what it takes for a career in music.

The multi-talented entertainer said she has, however, had a fair share of challenges, but believes self-discipline and professionalism will take her far.