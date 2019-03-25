Strive Masiyiwa gives back to Gogo who walked 17km with donations

BY RUVIMBO MUCHENJE

Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Econet Zimbabwe has pledged to build a house for the elderly woman who walked 17 kilometers from Mbare to Highlands Pressbyterian Church to deliver her donation towards Cyclone Idai victims.

The woman carried a sack full of pots among other things to contribute to the victims in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Masiyiwa made the pledge on his Facebook Page during deliberations with his followers on Facebook on the effects of Cyclone Idai.

“When this is over, I’m going to find her, and invite her to come and see me, if possible: Then: I will spend time in prayer with her! Then I will BUILD HER A HOUSE, ANYWHERE SHE WANTS IN ZIMBABWE! It will have solar power and running water! Then: I WILL GIVE HER A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE OF $1000 for life!,’said Masiyiwa.

Econet has been lauded for the contributions it committed towards the disaster.

Econet sent drone pilots to assist in searching for bodies in the affected areas.

The company has also contributed RTGS$5million relief towards the disaster and created a crowd fund that has mobilised close to RTGS$200 000 as of 25 March 2019.

Econet Wireless Executive Fayaz King tweeted that the organisation had also transported two trucks of goods to victims of the flood.