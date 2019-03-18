Statement: UN speaks on Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to people and Government of Zimbabwe.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the Zimbabwe authorities and stands ready to work with them as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this disaster.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 17 March 2019