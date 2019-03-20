Sibindi new Bulawayo Chiefs coach

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Former Tsholotsho FC coach Joseph Sibindi has been confirmed as the new Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season after Garthly Chipuka resigned in January.

Tsholotsho were relegated from the PSL in 2017 and last took part in the Zifa Southern Region Soccer League under Sibindi before they folded due to financial constraints.

Sibindi coached Bantu Rovers in the top-tier league in 2017.

Club spokesperson Thulani Sibanda confirmed Sibindi would head the technical team.

“Sibindi is the new head coach, other members of the technical team will be announced later,” Sibanda said.

Early this month, club technical analyst and fitness trainer Thulani Sibanda, a holder of the Caf B licence, Scottish C licence and a sports science degree from the National University of Science and Technology, also quit the club.

Sibanda got Bulawayo Chiefs promoted into the PSL last year after clinching the Zifa Southern Region Division One championship in 2017 and for his lack of the mandatory Caf A licence to coach in the country’s elite league, the club brought in Chipuka.

Sibanda assembled the team that played in the PSL last year with the likes of Perfect Chikwende, Kundishora Chakanyuka, Moses Majika, Gracious Muleya, Last Sithole and Farau Matare. Sithole joined Chicken Inn last year, while Chikwende has since joined FC Platinum with Muleya moving to Chapungu United.

Sibanda was in the midst of assembling the squad for this year before he resigned, saying he was tired of other coaches riding on his success.