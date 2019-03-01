Shamva records 2 cholera cases

By Simbarashe Sithole

Two cases of cholera have been recorded in the Shamva mining area, but the patients have since been treated and discharged, NewsDay has leant.

The cases were recorded at Montdor or Mhondoro mining area on February 15 and the latest one on Thursday last week.

Shamva district medical officer, Tendayi Kamuriwo said government was on top of the situation.

“Indeed, we received two patients who tested positive for cholera, but they have since been discharged and we do not have any admissions. The two have since recovered. We are very much alert,” Kamuriwo said.

Last year, Mashonaland Central recorded three cholera-related deaths, while 191 cases were reported in the Mukaradzi artisanal mining area in Mount Darwin.