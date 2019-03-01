RANDOM PICTURES: National Clean Up Day

Pictures by Ruvimbo Muchenje

Many companies around the city of Harare joined hands with His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa for the National Clean Up Day.

Alpha Media Team cleaning in Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare.



Alpha Media Team cleaning in Kwame Nkrumah Street, Harare.

Midlands State University Harare cleaning around their Kwame Nkrumah Campus.

A Harare man joined the Alpha media team cleaning at Copa Cabanna.

Genesis Energy Team cleaning Copa Cabanna area.

ZETDC Team cleaning corner Chinhoyi and Nelson Mandela Street in Harare.