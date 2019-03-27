Pursuing music is fulfilling a prophecy: Sturdyman

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

UPCOMING dancehall chanter and Yapwe Nutrition and Wellness Foundation brand ambassador Happymore “Sturdyman” Kamundaranga yesterday said his decision to venture into music was inspired by a prophetic calling he had in 2010.

The 24-year-old musician told NewsDay Life & Style that he was neither born a singer nor did he intend to become one, but a prophecy by Barbara Muzopa of Family of Glory Restoration International Sabbath Ministries spurred him into music four years later.

“When she said I was going to be a singer, I was really surprised because I could not sing or write songs, but now I have a number of singles and I am also working with other local artistes,” said the young musician, who also did a cover version for Killer T’s Ndizviponde Here?

His forthcoming track, Ivai neTariro, featuring Fire Vinc and produced by Big J, will be released on Thursday next week.

Sturdyman said the way he had committed himself to music saw him become the brand ambassador for Yapwe Nutrition and Wellness Foundation after the founder, Sindiso Matsokotere, was impressed by his performance.

“Last year in December, they heard my love song titled Parere Moyo, featuring a girl called Mandy and they said they would want to work with me,” he said, adding that he had since done them a song on cleanliness and how to fight cholera.