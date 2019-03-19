PSL to curb ball boy nuisance

BY Kevin Mapasure

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to come down hard on local topflight clubs that are found guilty of abusing ball boys/girls.

In the last few years, clubs have been using ball boys/girls to employ time-wasting tactics, which the PSL board of governors resolved to get rid of during their annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

The AGM saw a number of resolutions being made to improve the face of the game.

Clubs that are caught off side on ball boys/girls will be asked to pay a Real Time Gross Settlement (ZWR) $2 000 fine.

“The board of governors noted with concern the abuse of ball boys/girls by clubs and resolved to charge clubs a fine of ZWR$2 000 for the offence. The abuse of ball boys/girls refers to clubs instructing ball boys/girls to withhold footballs, frustrate opponents, employ time-wasting tactics during matches or any other action that the referee may deem an act of mischief,” reads part of the statement released by the PSL yesterday.

In some instances in the last couple of seasons, some clubs instructed ball boys/girls to sprinkle substances believed to be urine in the goal areas of their opponents.

Other resolutions made at the weekend will see gate charges for local topflight matches increasing from ZWR$3, for the cheapest ticket, to ZWR$5.

“The board of governors resolved to increase gate charges for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season to ZWR$5 for the rest of the ground.

Clubs that wish to charge more are required to apply to the PSL. However, gate charges must not be more that ZWR$10 (rest of the ground) for high-profile matches.”

To curb player-club disputes over contracts, the PSL and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe are drafting a standard contract, which is subject to Zifa approval.