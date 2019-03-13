Prison officer re-arrested on fresh public violence charges

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Police in Gweru have re-arrested a prison guard based at Whawha Security Prison in Gweru on fresh charges of public violence, despite his acquittal on similar charges last week.

Gweru provincial magistrate, Charity Maphosa last week acquitted Joseph Njolomoli (29) of a public violence charge arising from the January protests due to lack of evidence.

The new allegations against Njolomoli link him to the alleged looting of a bar in Mkoba 4 suburb.

Yesterday, Njolomoli, together with two others, Washington Chibaro (28) and Fundani Mkhwebu (22) — who were all represented by lawyer Reginald Chidawanyika, appeared before regional magistrate, Pathekile Msipa.

The trio was remanded in custody to Monday next week for continuation of trial.